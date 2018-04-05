We Are Lucky To Have Survived Accident – Sarkodie’s Manager

Related Stories Manager of rapper Sarkodie, Angel Town, has opened up about the motor accident the rapper and his team were involved in while on their way to Asante Akyem Agogo for a show on Easter Monday.



Speaking on Hitz FM on Tuesday, he explained that they were lucky to have come out of such a grave accident unhurt.



“It was serious; the side of the car that was hit was really damaged. All the airbags were out,” he said.



“I wish I could tell you what exactly happened but everything happened so fast…we were on our way to support Amakye Dede’s concert and just as we about to turn and head towards Agogo, we were hit. The next thing we realised was that we were in the bush.



“We were travelling with two cars. The one that had Sarkodie, Amakye Dede and two others was the one that ended up in the bush,” he narrated.



Amakye Dede, who is now known as Barima Okyeredom Amakye Dede I, who confirmed Angel Town’s narration, was grateful to God everyone came out uninjured.



“I am still fit and kicking…I am still serious,” he told Adu Kumi of Adom FM.



Despite the unfortunate incident that caused panic to some Sarkodie’s fans, the rapper went on to grace the concert organised by Amakye Dede.



Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie, recently released a single entitled ‘Wake Up Call’, in which he launched a road safety campaign to reduce motor accidents and called on authorities to fix Ghana’s roads.