I’ve No Regret Leaving ICGC – Josh Laryea

Related Stories Former pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Doxa Temple Rev. Josh Laryea has stated that he has no regret resigning from the church.



The gospel musician who is now the leader and founder of the Charis International Church told Bola Ray on Starr Chat, he is pleased taking that bold commitment after authorities of the International Central Gospel Church accused him for an alleged ‘immoral conduct’.



“I’m so so glad I was bold to make that decision of quitting ICGC and I thank God for the grace to make that decision and I’ve not regretted and I’ll never regret.” Rev. Josh Laryea.



According to him, he normally gets calls from few friends to rescind his decision and return to ICGC but he confidently said his decision is final.



The ‘Ngboo’ hitmaker responding to a text message on Starr Chat with Bola Ray indicating that he (Josh Laryea) was not patient and had to resign, the Reverend Minister said, “If the media is being given room to judge, then they should judge.”



He accused authorities of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) of ‘fueling’ his recent dilemma by allowing the media to judge him when a letter of his suspension was leaked to the media.



“If the thing can get to the media, if the media can be judges, then we don’t need to even sit down and judge because there is nothing to judge” he stressed.



In a letter dated March 29, 2017, the council of the Church said the decision was taken after it received a report against the pastor.