Otabil Is Most Influential Ghanaian Pastor – Josh Laryea

Related Stories Pastor Josh Laryea has named his former boss Dr. Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church as the most influential Pastor in Ghana in contemporary times.



According to him, the famous motivational speaker and preacher stand out for him among other famous men of God such as Archbishop Duncan-Williams, Bishop Agyinasare and Pastor Eastwood Anaba.



When asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday about who in his opinion is the most influential pastor in Ghana, the ‘Mmere’ singer said: “I will definitely go for Dr. Mensa Otabil because he impacted my life and he impacted it so very well. I work at Central University and so personally I can feel the impact”.



Pastor Laryea who has several hit gospel songs to his credit says although he is no longer a member of the ICGC, he holds nothing against the church and its founder.



The ‘Ngboo’ singer was suspended by the Otabil-led church in April 2017 for misconduct.



A statement by the church announcing his suspension said: “The Presbytery has authorised the Disciplinary Committee to look into the allegations levelled against Rev. Laryea.



“Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted”.