God Made Me An Actor To Prepare Me To Be A Pastor – Kwaku Manu

Actor Kwaku Manu has said that he has the calling to be a Man of God because he has made several prophecies and has had them right.



According to him, God has called him and with time, he will establish a Church to the glorification of his name.



He indicated whiles speaking to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix that he will become a Pastor before he leaves the planet earth to join his ancestors.



The controversial actor disclosed that God made him an actor because he wants him to garner the needed fame to help in the propagation of the gospel.