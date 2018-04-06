Ghanaians Love Funeral And Love Songs – Dada KD

Related Stories Contemporary highlife musician Dada Kwakye Duah popularly known as Dada K.D has said for an artiste to be remembered in Ghana, the musician should release a funeral and love songs.



In an interview with Gattuso on Aben Wo Ha show on Kasapa 102.5FM, he disclosed that Ghanaian music lovers get hooked to such songs because that is how the industry has made it.



“If you want to be remembered forever as a musician then you should have one funeral song and one love song.”



Known privately as Dada Kwaku Duah, Dada KD is one musician known for his love songs. His love and interest for music made him join other colleagues of his during Christmas season to visit various homes playing their musical instruments and singing.



He was adjudged Best Male Vocal Artist (Ghana Music Awards) in Britain in 2004 by Ghanaians resident in Britain.



He has played with bands like RELALTIVES in Germany, with Kojo Antwi’s Band, Tropical Vibes (Accra) and also with Amakye Dede’s Band.