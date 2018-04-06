Stonebwoy Tagged As NDC Over A Hat He Wore

Related Stories A section of social media users has criticised Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for wearing an NDC hat in his latest photos.



Stonebwoy has been trending on social media since Wednesday when photos of him selling on the streets hit the internet.



Initially, fans had raised concerns over what Stonebwoy was up to.



But it turned out that the viral photos were from the video shoot of his "Tomorrow" track.



In the photos, Stonebwoy is seen wearing a black singlet over red shorts and a hat as he busily sells his items including chewing gums, candies, and caps, among others.



The hat had four colours which are very similar to the red, black green and white colours of Ghana's main opposition party.



Some fans who noticed the striking similarity between Stonebwoy's hat and the NDC colours have started asking questions about Stonebwoy's political affiliation.



Though Stonebwoy also had many fans defending him and pointing out that he was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger hat and not an NDC paraphernalia, it would be best if he would avoid any such coincidences if he did not intend it so.



Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonewoy comes from the Volta Region, the stronghold of the NDC and people will always try to create a link if such things happen.