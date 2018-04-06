Say 'Fi' And I'll Release Bikini Photos - Tonto Dikeh To 'Self Righteous' Christians

Related Stories Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh teased us with a glam photo posted on her photo-sharing app, Instagram, and it seems observers who are concerned about her born-again Christian life are worried.



However, the jovial and outspoken Nollywood actress is not perturbed about the subtle murmuring and critics.



She has dared her critics to 'say fi' and she will release a bikini photo to the admiration of her fans.



She continued that being a born again doesn't stop one from being glamorous because judgement comes from the Lord, not people.



"Those of you disagreeing with my outfit on my last post simply because am a born again shouldn't annoy me at all or I will release a bikini picture", she posted with smiley emojis - Ghanaweb took notice.



She went ahead to caution the self-hypocritical Christian to stop judging.



"My friend calm your self-righteous ignorant selves down, you can't judge me lie lie...Leave that job for God and work on your happiness and appreciation skills", she fumed.



In July last year, the actress who revealed she was born again stated she’s was working on cleaning off all her tattoos.



As at the last count in 2015, Tonto Dikeh claimed she had 57 tattoos on her body.