"I'm Not Your Crush In Anyway" Yvonne Nelson Fires At TV Africa

Related Stories Revamped @TvAfricaGh with its productions has been using all means possible on social media and other ways to get some attention for its daily business of hard work.



However, in so doing they might have offended Yvonne Yaa Asantewaa Nelson.



The TV Station named @YvonneNelsonGh as its "ChiqCrush" (WCW) but the Actress won't accept the outfit to call her as such so she replied TV Africa via a post on twitter and boldly said "I'm NOT YOUR CRUSH IN ANYWAY".



Incase you forgot, let's decode the likely rationale behind this tweet. @FameBugs on 15th March 2018, reported that Counsellor Lutterodt's tongue bashing criticism of Ryn's Mother on TV Africa has all needed to trigger a twitter-missile from Yvonne in retaliation to the verbal attack AND BOOM! that's what has been fired about some 24hrs ago.





