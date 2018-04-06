Shatta Wale Has A Message For Top Artistes Eager To Join Zylofon Music

Related Stories Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale has advised ace musicians in the country to desist from fighting Zylofon.



According to him, all those who attempt to damage the reputation of the entertainment organization will not attain the peak of their music careers in the Ghanaian Music industry.



Shatta, through a Facebook post, urged industry players to unite and strive for greatness since ‘…greed and selfishness is killing the game…” he stressed.



This is the full post:



“My Name is Shatta Wale and all I want is Freedom from Greed and Selfishness.This is what is killing the Game…I choose to be different because I want change .I want to see Our Industry compete with the world, We speak of Unity but we don’t practice it. I believe with Zylofon we stand A Great chance of making this happen and trust me I would give them My all to make this happen because SM2DAWORLD is Same as GH2DAWORLD.



The Dream is the same ..U Fight me U Fight yourself. You fight Zylofon you fight your own progress.#ChangeisHere #ZylofonIsChange

#Storm #BossBaker”