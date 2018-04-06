Fred Amugi Sheds Tears After Receiving Donation From Gloria Sarfo

Related Stories Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi could not hold back his tears when actress Gloria Osei Sarfo presented a hamper full of goodies and cash to him on April 4 at the National Film and Television Institute, NAFTI in Accra.



Miss Osei Sarfo made the altruistic gesture to the actor when celebrating her birthday on Wednesday as a sign of respect to the legend who has been acting for several years.



Speaking at the short and informal event organised to give the items to Mr. Amugi, the birthday girl, Gloria stated that the largesse was to exhibit her love for the actor and his works in the past.



Fred Amugi after receiving the items could not find the right words to thank the young actress for the good she has done.



Before uttering his first word, emotional Uncle Fred dropped some tears which made all who witnessed the presentation including we at Zionfelix.net sad.



Despite his sad moment, the actor managed to say “I’ve known Gloria for a long time but I never dreamt she will sit back and say let me go see Uncle Fred”. He cut the speech short and embraced the ‘Efiewura’ actress for the magnanimity.



Eleven other veteran actors also had gifts like cloth, drinks, rice, oil, biscuits, washing powder and many other items from Gloria Osei as part of celebrating her big day with the legends.



The eleven others included Maame Dokono, Grace Nortey, Fred Amugi, William Addo, Prince Yawson aka Waakye, Mcjordan Amartey aka Sugar Daddy, Kojo Dadson, Rama Brew, Papa Nii, Dzifa Glikpoe and Sam Adjetefio aka Taxi Driver



Watch Gloria Sarfo giving the items to Fred Amugi at NAFTI in Accra below:



