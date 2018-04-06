Renowned Broadcaster Nana Aba Anomaoh Gets New Job

Nana Aba Anomaoh Related Stories Renowned female broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has joined Great Olympics Management.



The second-tier side have appointed the ace journalist as the Head of Marketing, Sponsorship and Branding.



Nana Aba’s job is to attract sponsors from cooperate entities and promote the Club’s brand.



Oloboi Commodore will be the club’s Chief Executive Officer.



Ato Coleman also appointed deputy in charge of Strategy and Business Development with Saint Emmanuel Osei still holding his position as the Public Relation Officer.



Samuel Wellington will also serve as the Head of Finance, with Ebenezer Alavanyo also taking the role as the Club’s Secretary whilst Reuben Laryea work as the Welfare Officer.



Nana Aba Amoah has been an ardent follower of the club.



Source: ghanacrusader Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.