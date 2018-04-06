Some Gospel Artists Use Juju Against Me– Joyce Blessing

Related Stories Gospel star, Joyce Blessings, says the Ghanaian music industry is bedeviled with too much juju (black power).



The “Unbreakable” hit maker further alleged that the evil practice is also prevalent in the gospel industry, which is supposed to be holy and righteous.



Speaking with Atinka TV’S Ama Gyenfa Ofosu-Darkwah, Embosuohemaa, on “Ghana Nie” Friday, the “Heavy Price” hit maker said some gospel musicians will do anything possible to bring their colleagues down for fame adding that she was a victim such evil practice.



According to the Zylofon artiste, some of her colleagues in the gospel industry took her to some spiritualists to “deal with” her but they failed.



‘ …. oh yes! they have tried me several times but they didn’t succeed because I serve a living God,” she told Ama Gyenfa.



She, however, brushed off suggestions that her recent accident was caused by juju. “I can’t say the accident I had last December was caused by juju because accidents do happen. But I know they [ some gospel singers] have tried me several times but didn’t succeed,” she said.



Joyce Blessing added that some well-wishers always inform her about plans by some of her colleagues to kill her or destroy her career through juju “ but the living God I serve always protects me”