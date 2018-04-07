Nadia Buari Officially Ties The Knot?

Related Stories A photo of beautiful actress Nadia Buari in which she flaunts her beautiful wedding ring has sighted.



The actress is captured in an impressive white dress which looks almost like a wedding dress.



Nadia wears the golden ring on her wedding finger, indicating that she might have been officially married by now.



Sometime ago, news about her beautiful twin girls went haywire, but the actress was tight-lipped about who the father of the baby is.



She was also not forthcoming with information as to whether they were married, or just the normal “celebrity baby mama and baby daddy” thing.



Therefore, the latest flaunting of the ring shows that Nadia may be officially married.



According to reports, the father of her twins is an Arab who is a business tycoon. Nadia Buari is noted for dating high-profiled celebrities including Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien, and Nollywood “bad boy” Jim Ike.



Her relationship with Michael Essien hit the rocks after several cheating allegations on the part of the football star.



Also, Nadia’s many years relationship with the Nollywood actor was unsuccessful.



Interestingly, Jim Ike said there was nothing between the two of them, even after they have been spotted doing what many lovers do on many occasions.



Her latest photo of the white dress and ring shows that Nadia Buari is a very happy person now, and we wish her all the best.