Ghanaian Celebrity Gays Are Chasing Us -Twins Don’t Beg

Related Stories Twins Don’t Beg, Ghanaian twin photographers who have become popular by snapping celebrities say they have become objects of some homosexuals in the country who have been making sexual advances towards them.



Born Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan, the twins revealed on 3FM’s Easy Stream that they often thought the men who approached them were interested in helping them advance their career but those men end up hitting on them.



Samuel recounted how a famous male personality used to call him at ungodly hours to express his feelings for him.



“There was this dude who used to call me during our time in KNUST every night. He came to Kumasi and wanted me to come to his hotel room after he told me he was gay, I blocked him,” Samuel said.



Emmanuel, on the other hand, said they were once hit on by another twin brothers who said they were both gay.



Touching on their career, the twins who have the moniker, TwinsDontBeg, admitted to having snap nude pictures of some female clients, describing nude photography as an ‘art’.



They have made great strides in their young photography career. They have done works for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Samira Bawumia as well as celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown and Becca.



The twins said they are looking to expand their brand and move beyond the shores of Ghana.