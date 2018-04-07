Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' Shows Off His New Customised Car

Related Stories The Kumawood movie industry may be struggling currently but it looks like some of the actors are not really affected.



Recently star actress, Nana Ama McBrown released a classy Mercedes Benz despite reports that the industry was dying.



Fast forward to Thursday, April 4, and another popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win, also has a new addition to his fleet of cars.



He has just acquired a yellow and black Chevrolet Camaro.



The beautiful car which has already been licensed in Ghana has Weezy Empire written on the seats suggesting it may have been custom made.



Lil Win took to Instagram to announce his new acquisition.



"If yesterday was a good day, don't stop. Maybe your winning streak has just begun. Good morning, love all, trust none except GOD! My toy#WezzyEmpire," he posted with a video.