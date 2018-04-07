I Have Mood Swings – Musician E.L.

E.L. Related Stories Ghanaian rapper EL has debunked assertions that he is rude, saying, he only likes to mind his own business.



According to him, he is a welcoming person but everybody has a mood swing.



He told Natalia Andoh on the Touch of Class on Class91.3FM that his relationship with others “depends on the mood I’m in. If I’m in a bad mood, I’ll be rude and I can’t be nice all the time.



I don’t exude rudeness, I’m a welcoming person, I try to be as warm as I can…I’m not an introvert but I like to have my space”.



The 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artiste of the Year further explained that: “It’s very uncomfortable when I’m in my zone and I’m thinking about different things and I’m at a certain energy level and somebody comes with a different energy level, it gets a little worrying, so for me, that is the type of person I am.



“There are people out there who don’t have a problem delving into the midst of the crowd and doing all that but I’m just a little more reserved, there are times when my adrenaline goes up and I want to be in the midst and I want to do all that but most of the time I’m very chilled and people misconstrue that as being rude”.



The Kaalu hitmaker further noted that he keeps to himself for fear of how people will react to him and that has been misconstrued over the years as being rude.



“Sometimes, too, I might need somebody and you can’t gauge how they are going to receive you because you don’t know what they think about you, what they have heard about you, so you approaching them is a little bit weird because you’re scared of the kind of reactions that you’re going to get, so, you stay away and people misconstrue that for rude as well. I like to mind my own business and when you mind your own business people will think you are rude but I’m not rude”



EL’s hit records include “Obuu Mo”, “Kaalu”, “One Ghana”, “Auntie Martha”, “Shelele”, “Mi Naa Bo Po”, “Koko”, “KaaBuAme, among others.



He gained fast reputation for his Afrobeats sound and has been in constant rise since the release of his debut album “Something Else” in June 2012.