“Volta Meat Be Wrong Meat” – Stonebwoy Sends Strong Warning To Prophets

Related Stories Stonebwoy who was in the Volta Region on 30th March to perform at his concert sent out a strong warming to the prophets who have made certain prophecies that he would die between now and next year if he does not take prayers seriously and perform some ‘rituals’ to avert the death.



Recently, Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed to the wife of Dancehall star, Stonebwoy that there is a plot to kill the Ghanaian Dancehall artist by Easter 2019 and at the centre of the plot is another popular musician in Ghana who has connived with Illuminati occultic powers.



Before Ghanaians and Stonebwoy family and management even finish dealing with that prophecy, the Ghanaian prophet who incurred the wrath of Shatta Wale when he prophesied that now that Ebony is dead, the next person to die according to the revelation he has had is Shatta Wale has stated that there is imminent death plot hanging around the artist.



According to the founder and leader of Founder and leader of the Cosmos Affran Ministries, Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, if Stonebwoy values his life, he should return every Zylofon property that is with him or he will die very soon.



But Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely called Stonebwoy reacting to the infamous proclamation by the men of God at the concert, he took a break after performing his hit track ‘Hero’ and said these words:



”I dey hear some prophets dey write some things, tell them say enor be today, mee eno be today, ebi wrong meat, ebi wrong meat. The volta meat ebi wrong meat ( laughs) the ayigbe meat ebi wrong meat, the anloga meat ebi wrong meat…”



Well, from Stonebwoy’s posture and his stance on the subject, it’s obvious he does not believe in whatever they are saying as he believes it’s God who decides.