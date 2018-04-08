I Didn't Kill My Mother For Money Rituals - Maame Serwaa

Related Stories Young Kumawood actress, Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa has contradicted claims by some Ghanaians that she killed her mother for rituals.



The young actress who made an appearance on the Delay show denied ever using her mother for money rituals in order to purchase an expensive car or live in luxury. She told Delay, "it is never true. Kill my mum for what? I was accused of killing my mum a few days after she died.



The accuser did not even wait for us to finish her one-week memorial service. It was alleged that one ‘osofo maame’ came up with the claims. Another pastor also said I was a member of Illuminati. I don’t even know what an Illuminati is. I don’t even own a car’’.



Mother of Maame Serwaa died on Thursday, December 7 after a short illness according to reports. One Prophetess Donkor accused the young actress of using her mother’s blood for sacrifice.



According to her, a thorough investigation revealed that the young actress killed her mother for sacrifice in order to buy herself a car and live a comfortable life.



Another Kumasi based ‘pastor’ also claimed that she is a member of a secret society thus she (Maame Serwaa) used her mother for sacrifice to get a new rank in the group.





