Sis Deborah Goes Naked In Latest Photo

Related Stories Deborah Vanessa Owusu, commonly known in entertainment circles as Sister Debbie has stripped off again in a new photoshoot.



The Uncle Obama hit-maker shared her naked photo with her many fans on Instagram.



This is not the first time the musician has shared a nude photo of herself on her social media account.



In 2015, Sister Deborah tweeted a nude photo of herself lying in bed, a picture that went viral on social media and received lots of criticisms from her fans.



One may have thought that would prevent her from posting another nude photo of herself but the musician who is thick-skinned seems not to care about what people say.



She captioned the latest photo, “So I had been thinking about doing an artistic nude shoot recently and when I walked into the only beads heaven in Ghana last week, I figured the perfect cover up. Yup!"