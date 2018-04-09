Prophet Badu Kobi Sends Strong Warning To Bill Asamoah

Related Stories Renowned prophet of God and philanthropist, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has sent a strong warning to actor Bill Asamoah concerning Kumawood movie industry.



According to the prophet who issued the warning to Mr. Twumasi, a movie personality who visited him in his church, he cautioned Bill Asamoah to bring peace in the industry and not separation.



"Tell him I said, he should bring peace and not separation. I am not afraid of anybody in Ghana and that my word is for his good. Also, tell him, I said he should allow everyone to have their peace. Life is not for only one person."



Bill Asamoah is one of the favourites in the movie industry and also the President of the Ghana Actors Guild, Ashanti branch.