Meet The Lady Kuami Eugene Allegedly Lost His Virginity To

After fast rising artiste Eugene Marfo popularly known on stage as Kuami Eugene confessed in an interview with Delay that his virginity was taken away from him by his then 3-months-old girlfriend, details of the woman has been revealed.



The beautiful lady known as Han Ohk-Hui on photo-sharing app, Instagram is a half Korean and half Ghanaian.



Friends and fans of the artiste sold out Han Ohk-Hui's alleged sexual relationship to Delay after she posted a teaser of Kuami's interview on her social media page.



Miss Ohk-Hui, according to Kuami Eugene, is also in the entertainment industry but prefers to be behind the scenes.



The 21-year-old 'Angela' hitmaker told Delay Miss Ohk-Hui was his first love.



"Focus on what you want! You want it, You get it!", is what the former lover of Eugene believes in.



Going through her page, Ghanaweb can say Miss Ohk-Kui is very fashionable. What we know so far is Miss Ohk-Hui is a model who participated in the 2017 Miss Malaika beauty pagent.



She has featured in a couple of music videos such as the remix of 'Solo' by article wan and stonebwoy.



Though his good looks and amazing talent are big pluses for him which will draw many ladies to him Kuami Eugene hinted to the host of 'The Delay Show' that he will only fall for a certain type; a homemaker.



The hitmaker, who says he is single, has revealed to Showbiz that he is looking for a lady who can take care of his needs.



“I need a lady who can care take of me and my kids and run the home well when I get married to her,” he said.



Apart from that, Kuami Eugene said his dream girl should be smart, beautiful and have a sense of humour.



