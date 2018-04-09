DCE Plays 'Jesus Role' In Easter Drama

Related Stories The District Chief Executive of Birim South in the Eastern region on Easter Sunday pulled huge surprise to many residents when he defied all odds to play a lead role in a Christian drama centred on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebration.



Mr Richmond Amponsah Adjabeng, the DCE starred in the play titled:” Passion of Christ” which dramatizes the crucifixion of Jesus Christ which often performed during Easter celebration. The DCE is said to have scripted, directed and and also played a lead role in the local Christian drama.



Reports say, the local drama which was staged by the Akim Oda Zone of the Church of Pentecost to celebrate the Holy Saturday of the 2018 Easter Convention caught the attention of many believers in the area. According to Starr FM report, many Christian believers were emotionally touched while others marvelled at the display and the acting skills of their DCE.



However, the District Chief Executive in an interview with Starr FM explained that he was an Elder of the Church of Pentecost before his appointment, therefore he does not allow his political appointment to impede his dedication to God.



“I will continue to serve God in humility and exhibit same in discharge of my political duties as DCE. I will not let my status in governance change my relationship with God,” he said.



To him, as DCE for Birim South, he is committed to working with the fear of God to alleviate his deprived district from poverty. Meanwhile, the Asene District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Aaron Teye–Kwesi, in a sermon admonished Christians to eschew tribalism, racism and indiscipline.