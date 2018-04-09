'We Can All Make Up Stuff' - Lydia Forson Warns Bloggers

Related Stories Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has sent a strong warning to bloggers and journalists including anyone who makes any publication about her.



The vociferous actress says if anyone publishes any falsehood about her, she will also reply with a falsehood about the person just to show people that ‘we can all make up stuff’.



It seems the actress may not have liked some of the articles people have written about her in recent times in the media and so she took to Twitter to vent out her spleen.



She tweeted: I’ve decided this year that if I read a lie about me in the news I’ll also make up a lie about the person who wrote it. Like I saw him having sex with a goat in the middle of the Aflao road at midnight. We can all make up stuff".



Earlier this year, Lydia Forson was in the news after it was alleged that a police man had assaulted her while she was on set shooting.



She has also been in the news for asking Ghanaians to criticize Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the same way they did Mahama.



The actress who has starred in several hit movies including Shirley Frimpong Manso's 'Scorned' and 'Perfect Picture' is known for sharing her opinions on issues that bothered her in the country.