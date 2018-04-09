'Stonebwoy Is Wicked And Very Ungrateful' – Family Member Reveals

Related Stories A music producer known by the name Ephraim, who also doubles as the family member of award-winning dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has made some scathing allegations against the singer in a recent interview.



In an article sighted on Modernghana.com, Ephraim, Stonebwoy’s cousin, revealed that the musician was very detrimental to the success of his family member.



According to the source of the story, Ephraim was invited to Accra-based Zylofon FM to confirm or refute the allegations he was making against the singer who happens to be his 'flesh and blood'.



He added that as a music producer, he (Ephraim) produced many songs for Stonebwoy without charging a penny. He also added that he sometimes had to give the ‘People Dey’ singer some money for food and transportation. Adding to the allegations, Ephraim added that someone sent him a Blackberry phone through Stonebwoy but the musician hoarded the phone and used it for 9 months before handing it over to him (Ephraim).



He added that after Stonebwoy had finally ‘made it in life’, he literally had to keep begging him for over a year to feature in one of his songs but all his offers were turned down.



Ephraim revealed that Stonebwoy had also forgotten about some of his family members who were there for him when no one else was.



Stonebwoy who appears to be ‘out of favour’ with Zylofon Media has been in the news for a long time now owing to some issues related directly and indirectly to him with the chief of them being his brewing beef with Shatta Wale. The award-winning act was recently in the Volta region for a show and was met by a mammoth crowd.