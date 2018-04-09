Zylofon CEO, Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy Nominated For Prestigious Award

|
Chief executive officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, controversial dancehall act Charles Nii Armah Mensah with stage name Shatta Wale and Livingstone Etse Satekla the BET award-winning dancehall musician have been nominated among the 2018 most influential Ghanaians.
Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards is a unique initiative powered by e.TV Ghana. over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others.
According to organizers, the voting process comes after the general public nominated numerous individuals in Ghana to be part of this great initiative. This period will allow the general public to vote for individuals -whose names had earlier been submitted- who they think influenced them positively in 2017.
Speaking on the GMI voting process, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group, Mr. Ernest Boateng urged the general public to get involved and vote for individuals who are performing excellently in their fields and positively impacting society from all parts of the country.
“The anticipation for this years’ GMI is extremely high and it means that the voting process is going to be very competitive. Voting for the 7th Edition of Ghana’s Most Influential of the starts on April 10 and ends on May 10, 2018,” Mr. Boateng stated.
To vote for your most influential personality, text ‘GMI’ and name of that influential personality who appeared on the nomination list to the short code 1446 on MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone.
mBelow is full nomination list
Abedi Ayew Pele
Abrantie Amakye Dede
Ace Ankomah
Agya Koo
Akwasi Appiah
Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu
Ameyaw Debrah
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anita Erskine
Apostle Dr. Ing Kwadwo Safo
Archbishop Duncan Williams
Asamoah Clement
Asamoah Gyan
Awulae Attibrukusu III
Azumah Nelson
Ben Nunoo Mensah
Bernard koku Avle
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare
Bishop Charles Palmer Buckle
Bishop Dag Heward Mills
Bishop Emmanuel Asante
Bishop Gideon Yoofi Titi Ofei
Boakye Agyarko
Catherine Afeku
Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba)
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr (Shatta Wale)
Courage Christine Tetteh
Dag Heward Mills
Dan Botwe
Daniel Koranteng
Daniel Mckorley(Macdan)
Dcop Kofi Boakye
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Derrick Kobina Bonnet( DKB)
Dr. Edward Mahama
Dr. Ekwow Spio –Gabrah
Dr. Else Effah Kauffman
Dr. Kwesi Aning
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mathew opoku Prempeh
Dr. Nobel Prince-Joseph Ayiku
Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom
Ebo Whyte
Edward Boateng
Edward Effah
Edward Kwaku Asare Yeboah(Ekay)
Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuje
Egbert Faibille
Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee
Emmanuel Ekow Effirim
Francis Asenso Boakye
Freddie Blay
Frema Opare
Gayheart Mensah
Gifty Anti
Godfried Boateng
Haruna Idrrisu
Jerry John Rawlings
Joe Adda
Joe Anokye
Joe Mettle
John Agyekum Kufour
John Dramani Mahama
John Jinapor
John Peter Amewu
Joselyn Dumas
Julius Karl D. Fieve
Ken Ofori Atta
Kenneth Ashigbey
Kidi
King Promise
Kofi Annan
Kofi Nti
Kojo Addae Mensah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kuame Eugene
Kwadwo Nkansah lil win
Kwaku Sakyi Addo
Kwame A Plus
Kwame Sefa Kayi
Kwasi Twum
Kweku Baako
Kweku Sintim Misa
Kwesi Nyantakyi
Kwesi Pratt
Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu
Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebowy)
Lord Commey
Lordina Mahama
Lydia Forson
Manasseh Azure
Martin Amidu
Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie )
Mike Nyinaku
Mustapha Hamid
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
MzVee
Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nana Appiah Mensah
Nana Kobina Nketsia V
Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
Nana Prof. John S Nabila
Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante
Nathaniel Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray)
Nicholas Bortey
Obrafour
Okudjeto Ablakwa
Okyeame Kwame
Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin
Osei Kofi Acquah
Osei Kwame Despite
Otumfour Osei Tutu II
Pastor Mensa Otabil
Pat Thomas
Patricia Poku-Diaby
Patrick Awuah
Patrick Collins Frimpong
Patrick osei agyeman songo
PAUL ASARE ANSAH
Peter Mac Manu
Prince Kyei Baffour
Prince Sena Toffi Switzboiz
Prof Francis Dodoo
Prof. Bediako kwame Daniel
Prof. Josuah Alabi
Prophet Gideon Danso
Rebecca Akufo Addo
Rev Joyce Aryee
Rev Owusu Ansah
Rev. Eastwood Anaba
Rev. Father Cambell
Rev. Nana Yaw sarfoh
Reverend Steve Atta Kofi Mensah
Richard Yinkah
Sam Ato Gaisie
Samira Bawumia
Sammi Awuku
Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu
Slyvester Mensah
Togbe Afede XIV
Tony Oteng Gyasi
Ursula Owusu
Yvonne Nelson
|Source: ghanacrusader
