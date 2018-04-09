Zylofon CEO, Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy Nominated For Prestigious Award

Related Stories Chief executive officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, controversial dancehall act Charles Nii Armah Mensah with stage name Shatta Wale and Livingstone Etse Satekla the BET award-winning dancehall musician have been nominated among the 2018 most influential Ghanaians.



Ghana’s Most Influential (GMI) Awards is a unique initiative powered by e.TV Ghana. over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others.



According to organizers, the voting process comes after the general public nominated numerous individuals in Ghana to be part of this great initiative. This period will allow the general public to vote for individuals -whose names had earlier been submitted- who they think influenced them positively in 2017.



Speaking on the GMI voting process, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group, Mr. Ernest Boateng urged the general public to get involved and vote for individuals who are performing excellently in their fields and positively impacting society from all parts of the country.



“The anticipation for this years’ GMI is extremely high and it means that the voting process is going to be very competitive. Voting for the 7th Edition of Ghana’s Most Influential of the starts on April 10 and ends on May 10, 2018,” Mr. Boateng stated.



To vote for your most influential personality, text ‘GMI’ and name of that influential personality who appeared on the nomination list to the short code 1446 on MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone.



Below is full nomination list



Abedi Ayew Pele



Abrantie Amakye Dede



Ace Ankomah



Agya Koo



Akwasi Appiah



Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu



Ameyaw Debrah



Anas Aremeyaw Anas



Anita Erskine



Apostle Dr. Ing Kwadwo Safo



Archbishop Duncan Williams



Asamoah Clement



Asamoah Gyan



Awulae Attibrukusu III



Azumah Nelson



Ben Nunoo Mensah



Bernard koku Avle



Bishop Charles Agyin Asare



Bishop Charles Palmer Buckle



Bishop Dag Heward Mills



Bishop Emmanuel Asante



Bishop Gideon Yoofi Titi Ofei



Boakye Agyarko



Catherine Afeku



Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba)



Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr (Shatta Wale)



Courage Christine Tetteh



Dag Heward Mills



Dan Botwe



Daniel Koranteng



Daniel Mckorley(Macdan)



Dcop Kofi Boakye



Deloris Frimpong Manso



Derrick Kobina Bonnet( DKB)



Dr. Edward Mahama



Dr. Ekwow Spio –Gabrah



Dr. Else Effah Kauffman



Dr. Kwesi Aning



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



Dr. Mathew opoku Prempeh



Dr. Nobel Prince-Joseph Ayiku



Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom



Ebo Whyte



Edward Boateng



Edward Effah



Edward Kwaku Asare Yeboah(Ekay)



Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuje



Egbert Faibille



Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee



Emmanuel Ekow Effirim



Francis Asenso Boakye



Freddie Blay



Frema Opare



Gayheart Mensah



Gifty Anti



Godfried Boateng



Haruna Idrrisu



Jerry John Rawlings



Joe Adda



Joe Anokye



Joe Mettle



John Agyekum Kufour



John Dramani Mahama



John Jinapor



John Peter Amewu



Joselyn Dumas



Julius Karl D. Fieve



Ken Ofori Atta



Kenneth Ashigbey



Kidi



King Promise



Kofi Annan



Kofi Nti



Kojo Addae Mensah



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



Kuame Eugene



Kwadwo Nkansah lil win



Kwaku Sakyi Addo



Kwame A Plus



Kwame Sefa Kayi



Kwasi Twum



Kweku Baako



Kweku Sintim Misa



Kwesi Nyantakyi



Kwesi Pratt



Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu



Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebowy)



Lord Commey



Lordina Mahama



Lydia Forson



Manasseh Azure



Martin Amidu



Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie )



Mike Nyinaku



Mustapha Hamid



Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah



MzVee



Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo



Nana Ama Mcbrown



Nana Appiah Mensah



Nana Kobina Nketsia V



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings



Nana Prof. John S Nabila



Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante



Nathaniel Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray)



Nicholas Bortey



Obrafour



Okudjeto Ablakwa



Okyeame Kwame



Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin



Osei Kofi Acquah



Osei Kwame Despite



Otumfour Osei Tutu II



Pastor Mensa Otabil



Pat Thomas



Patricia Poku-Diaby



Patrick Awuah



Patrick Collins Frimpong



Patrick osei agyeman songo



PAUL ASARE ANSAH



Peter Mac Manu



Prince Kyei Baffour



Prince Sena Toffi Switzboiz



Prof Francis Dodoo



Prof. Bediako kwame Daniel



Prof. Josuah Alabi



Prophet Gideon Danso



Rebecca Akufo Addo



Rev Joyce Aryee



Rev Owusu Ansah



Rev. Eastwood Anaba



Rev. Father Cambell



Rev. Nana Yaw sarfoh



Reverend Steve Atta Kofi Mensah



Richard Yinkah



Sam Ato Gaisie



Samira Bawumia



Sammi Awuku



Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu



Slyvester Mensah



Togbe Afede XIV



Tony Oteng Gyasi



Ursula Owusu



Yvonne Nelson



