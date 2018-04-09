Obinim Speaks 'Chinese' In New Passport Miracle VIDEO

Related Stories Social media is going wild again over the man of God who never leaves the news, Bishop Daniel Obinim. This time, it is not about his 'miraculous' stickers.



A new video of Bishop Daniel Obinim doing a passport miracle for a young lady whilst speaking 'Chinese' has baffled the minds of a lot of social media users. Many of them after watching the video have commented that the man of God actually didn't conjure the passport from thin air but rather took it from his left shoe.



In the video which was shared by a user by name Cecil Kwabena, Bishop obinim asked the lady to hold one of his(Obinim) legs in what some users have described as similar to the 'pulele' dance by late Terry Bonchaka.



As the lady was doing so, the man of God was also speaking in an unknown tongue and after some few seconds, voila!, the passport is in the lady's hand. Church members jumped on to excitement and sang praises.



Bishop Obinim has been trending in the news since last week as people give 'strange' testimonies about his stickers. Even president Mahama has recommended his stickers for Nana Akufo-Addo to enable him perform better.



Video-

