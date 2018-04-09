Money Is What Makes A Woman - Kofas Jabs 'Poor' Men

Related Stories Are you a man, dated few women, but never felt like someone was “marriage material"?, well the CEO of Kofas Media, Kofi Asamoah has something to tell you.



To the Executive Director of 'John and John' movie, money is what makes a woman a marriage material but not confidence, character, intelligence level among others as stipulated by most men.



"You are not working, don't even have a penny yet when well-financed men are looking for women who are tagged as 'marriage material', you also have that courage to look for one?.



The 'Amakye and Dede' movie producer says "Every woman is a marriage material, it all revolves around money, 'all be dollar'.



He entreated men who want 'marriage material' women as wives to work harder and pamper their women with money, Ghanaweb has noticed.



"Don't say stupid things because of your poor financial status. Go out there, work harder and return to your woman saying; baby, this is GHC5,000 just for the weekend. Relax and see if you won't see the marriage material traits in her" he added.



Kofas in a video that has gone viral on social media, he warned guys to stop putting that unnecessary pressure on women since when that same material is sewn for them, they won't fit in.



"Don't be pressurized by your poverty level to say 'dumb' things. When the marriage material is sewn for you, can you even wear it?", he chuckled.



However, Capital FM in January 2017, in a research put out traits that most Ghanaian men describe as 'marriage material.



Below are some of the traits



1. “Ability to hold conversations”



Men love to talk too, they value conversations with the one they love. No man wants to come home to a wife with whom he has nothing to say. He wants laughter, real talk, serious talk, engaging stories.



2. “Ability to easily turn on”



A man wants a sexy wife, a woman who easily pushes his buttons and he can look at and crave for. He wants to share forever and remain faithful to a sexy woman who connects with his kind of sexiness.



3. “Motherliness”



With marriage comes the possibility of having children; whether those children are biological or adopted. A man wants not just a good wife but a good mother. She has to have nurturing qualities and ability to keep a house in order. If she is a single mother, he studies how that woman treats her own child/ children.



4. “Ability to improve him”



A man needs a helper, he knows he needs help even though he may not admit it. He wants someone who will correct him with tender love, better him, inspire him, encourage him, be his pillar pushing him to growth. He looks at the woman and asks “Besides being sexy and beautiful, what value can she add to my life?”



5. “Maturity”



Marriage is not for girls but grown women. A grown man looks for a grown woman to settle down with, a woman who has shed off her childish tendencies and wants something real. He will look at what excites her, how she carries herself; is she ready for a grown man’s love and responsibility, or is she still a girl in a woman’s body? He will not baby sit in marriage.



6. “Emotional stability”



Everyone has emotions, even men; question is, do you have control over your emotions? A man wants a wife who will be true to her emotions but not allowing her emotions to influence her decisions. Is her temper out of control, is she an alcoholic, is she having low self-esteem, is she insecure in an unhealthy way? He doesn’t want an emotional wreck who is irrational, doing and saying things out of impulsive and misplaced emotions. He wants a solid and consistent woman, anchored in certainty, a Queen in charge of herself.



7. “Ability to partner”



A man wants a woman to work with, a compatible partner to submit to love with. Some women are hard-headed, know it alls, too independent and rigid to the point that the thought of having a home with them and living together is like inviting war. He wants no headaches but a woman he can reason with, compromise with, form a formidable team with.



8. “Character strength”



Character is crucial, for charm and physical beauty will one day age but character affects every aspect of life. He will study her reputation, how she talks, how she thinks. He wants a woman who will be a role model to their children, a woman he will want his daughter to grow up to be like.



9. “Ability to challenge”



A man wanting a serious marriage goes for more than a pretty face, he goes for a woman with ambition and self-drive, a woman who can hold her own, one he can be proud of and say “That’s my woman”, a woman who puts him on his toes to man up, a woman demanding his best, a woman who fires him up just watching her going after her dreams; a woman whose life doesn’t revolve around him but outside what she and him have, she has a lot of good going on. Passion in a woman is attractive.



10. “Ability to cover him”



A woman who can keep a man’s secrets, weaknesses, mistakes and shortcomings wins his trust. He wants a wife who will cover him, clothe his nakedness and defend his honor. One who will fight battles with him and for him because that will make him go to any lengths to keep her by his precious side.



11. “Friendship”



Marriage lasts and is strongest and sweetest when you are married to your best friend; that friend you know everything about yet never leave, that friend who looks out for you, who sometimes can offend you but is too valuable to let go; stuck with each other through thick and thin.



12. “Loyalty”



A man looks for loyalty; a woman who is dependable, whose commitment is unwavering no matter what circumstances, rumors, friends, family say about him.



13. “Quality of her friends”



You know a person by their friends. A man will pay close attention to her friends as this reveals a lot about her. A woman’s friends can be a stumbling block to a fruitful marriage, they have a lot of influence; they can feed her wrong ideas or sharpen her to greatness, they can wrongly advice her or rightly support her in building the best kind of love.



14. “Ability to be lovable”



Some women, though beautiful, are not lovable. They put up walls and make the man struggle just to love her. A man wants a wife receptive to his love, one easy to love, approachable, open to his affection.



15. “Ability to bring out the husband in him”



A wife material kind of woman makes a man want to be a husband. She is the type who will make him want to propose, want to be a father, want to say “I love you”, a keeper. Because of her, he does amazing things he never thought he was capable of, he looks at himself and sees husband material ready for her.