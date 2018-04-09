I Can't Marry Shatta Wale; I Love Clean, Intelligent Guys - Actress Baby Blanche

Related Stories One man’s meat they say is another’s poison so the guy Shatta Michy will gladly accept and adore as a partner will never be considered as a husband material by actress Blanche Nana Adomaa Worae fondly called Baby Blanche.



The Hot Fork actress has excluded Shatta Wale from the several men on earth who can marry her.



The controversial moviemaker on the latest episode of Celerity Ride With Zionfelix show made it straight from the shoulder that she can never accept Shatta Wale‘s proposal to be his wife despite her love for his music.



To her, the SM4Lyfe boss does not have the qualities she wants in her dream man.



When Zionfelix, host of the Celebrity Ride programme questioned her about the qualities of a potential husband, Blanche replied that she is attracted to neat, clean and very intelligent guys.



She added that the fear of God and hardworking are additional attributes she also considers in a man before accepting his proposal.



Baby Blanche after listing what she looks out for in a man quickly added that she does not mean Shatta Wale is a dirty guy since she has said the two can never be an item. The actress who recently premiered her first-self produced movie, Trophy continued that she will still say no to a guy who possesses all other qualities but is not neat.



To her, she believes she is also not the choice of a guy who wants a lady with big boobs and butts so saying the musician known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. is not her taste is not an insult.



She continued to make it clear that “I cannot date a man that will sit on the toilet and be snapping it for the world”.