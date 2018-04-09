'Hypocritical' Christians Pushed Kuami Eugene Into Secular Music - Aduhemaa

Related Stories Kuami Eugene who used to be the African Prince of Worship and released gospel songs like “Heaven”, “No Jesus no Life”, “Nana Nyame” and others is now with Lynx Entertainment giving the world hit songs like Angela, Confusion and many other secular tunes.



It is not clear why the ‘Angela’ singer who loved the business of God at age 16 suddenly decided to be a secular musician but fast-rising singer, Aduhemaa has blamed Christians for Kuami Eugene’s shift.



According to the up and coming artiste, Christians and gospel artistes do not give helping hand to the young ones struggling to make it in the gospel music industry.



Speaking with Zionfelix.net in an interview, the singer and songwriter opined that the frustration most young musicians face when not popular might have pushed Kuami Eugene to change genre after MTN Hitmaker season 5. To her, gospel artistes aside winning souls for Christ want their talent to be recognized but Christians who are to help them rather promote secular songs.



“When you are a gospel artiste, your purpose is to reach people, inspire, let them know about God and salvation and the next purpose is to put my gift out there for people to appreciate it.



When you are doing all these songs and nobody is appreciating it and even the Christians who have seen it will not help with your promotion, it makes you frustrated. It discourages you because you are not fulfilling all your aims as a gospel artiste.” she said



The artiste real name Julia Annor-Yeboah continued that she will not blame Kuami Eugene for switching from the gospel genre because Christians and other believers appreciate worldly songs.



“I will never blame Kuami Eugene because he couldn’t fullfill all the two purposes of his gospel music career – to win souls for Christ and also push his talent out there .



If I for instance release a secular song and wear a sexy dress for the video, it will sell.”



Peeved Aduhemaa further stressed that “they won’t support you but if you shift to another genre, they will tell you to turn to Jesus as if singing love song is a sin when it will sell you more than the gospel they are not ready to help. I think the guy got a management who advised him to switch from the gospel. The Christians and gospel artistes don’t support the young ones. If nobody will support the young gospel artistes, that is what will happen at the end.”



“Generally Christians do not support the ministry of the young ones. Nobody comments, share and supports when you release a good material, it will just be friends and family until God opens a way and you get a favour somewhere.



When they want to put you on their programs, they will strike a deal with you that you have to get a certain number of people at the event before you get a certain percentage.” She added.



Aduhemaa is known for songs like “Woye”, “Timeless”, “Baba Nagode” and many others.