I Am Not Sabotaging Kwaku Manu – Lilwin

Related Stories Popular actor, Kojo Nkansah aka Lilwin has denied rumors that he has been conspiring with some movie producers to frustrate career of colleague actor Kwaku Manu.



The movie personality’s comment comes after reports went viral that he (Lilwin) has told some movie producer’s to stop working with Kwaku Manu.



According to the movie star, he is just an actor and he has no right to tell any movie producer to feature or not feature somebody in their movies.



He further added that, Kwaku Manu is like a brother to him, so working against him would destroy their friendship he said on Atinka TV.



“I have heard this for a while now but I wish to establish once and for all that I don’t have the right or power to tell any movie producer to sideline Kwaku Manu”



“Supposing I am sabotaging Kwaku Manu as widely speculated, how will that benefit me. Disregard those rumors as they are all false,” he said.