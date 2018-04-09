My Wife Has Heavily Endowed Backside – Kumchacha

Related Stories Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumachacha, claims his wife is more beautiful than any other woman on earth.



According to the man of God, his wife possesses all the qualities a woman needs to be classified as beautiful.



Nicholas Osei, as he is originally called, made the assertion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show last Saturday.



“My wife has big pairs of breasts and is well endowed when it comes to her buttocks”, he said.



He continued that as a man of God there is always the need for you to marry a beautiful woman to glorify God.



The controversial prophet further stated that most pastors select the most beautiful women among their congregation as their wives to glorify God.