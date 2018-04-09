Adantemhene of Akwamu Traditional Area - Nana Kwame Asamoah Yeboah- Afari Donates To Aged Group

Related Stories As part of activities to mark his first anniversary of his enstoolment as the Adantemhene of Akwamu traditional area, Nana Kwame Asamoah Yeboah-Afari who’s also the Executive Director of The Royal Senchi Hotel has donated some food items and chairs worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Shepherd’s Centre of Ageing Ghana (SCAG)- Akwamufie chapter 28.



Nana Yeboah-Afari who was enstooled in February last year decided to celebrate with the aged group during the Easter festivities to mark his one year anniversary . Donating the items during a fundraising ceremony by the aged group, Nana appealed to all meaningful Ghanaians to support the aged in society since they are the backbone of our culture and heritage.



He reiterated the need for the family to support the elderly since that is what defines us as people. He used the occasion to condemn the negative notion most people have about the aged as witches/wizards in our part of the world. He said old age comes with so many challenges so the aged needs our support other than our neglect and condemnation.



Receiving the items on behalf of the group, Mr. Maxwell Manukure Akoto the chairman of the group express his gratitude to Nana Adantem. He stressed on the need for the aged to adopt a healthy lifestyle so as to avoid a lot of sicknessess.



Shepherd of Ageing is a community based organization dedicated to empowering older adults to lead productive, creative, meaningful and independent lives. Founded by Reverend Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi an ordained Pastor of the EP church in the Volta region, the Akwamufie chapter 28 is the first of its kind in the Eastern region.



The aim of the group is to empower and train poor and vulnerable elderly to be active for others and themselves so as to live in dignity and in harmony in the community.