Related Stories Call this year’s Tehillah Experience organised by Ohemaa Mercy Ministries the biggest ever since its inception and you will not be far from the truth because the event is celebrating its fifth anniversary.



The management of Ohemaa Mercy Zionfelix.net gathers has planned to make the 2018 edition of the annual worship event unprecedented.



We are reliably informed that the team has finished talks with American International Empowerment Lecturer, Recording Artist, Author, Conference Host and Entrepreneur, Dr. Juanita Bynum to be at this year’s expected to happen on August 12.



Announcing Dr. Bynum’s presence at the 2018 Tehillah Experience, Ohemaa Mercy wrote on Facebook that “Finally I can confirm with Excitement that my mother and mentor Dr. Juanita Bynum will be our guest for Tehillah Experience 2018, the 5th Anniversary on the 12th of August. It’s going to be another special encounter and just can’t wait. Ghana get ready !!!”



Aside from the televangelist, Nigerian recording gospel artiste Prospa Ochimana known for hit song ‘Ekuweme’ is also one of the artiste expected to perform at this year’s Tehillah Experience happening on August 12.



Dr. Juanita Bynum sits as President of Juanita Bynum Ministries and CEO of Juanita Bynum Enterprises, with headquarters in New York City. Over the last two decades, Dr. Bynum has become a fixture of inspiration, hope, and new life and served as an example to men and women around the world.



With accomplishments including being a New York Times Best Selling Author, Platinum Recording Artist, Awarded Actress and Television Host, as well as a record-breaking Conference Host.