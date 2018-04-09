Rev. Owusu Bempah Gets Appointment?

Related Stories Founder and President of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been appointed as a member of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Board under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



The Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisah Djabah, inaugurated the 16-member Board in Accra Monday.



According to the Minister, the board will design and implement advocacy programmes to create awareness on breast and cervical cancer and to solicit funding from the public, corporate bodies, development partners and other international philanthropists to supplement government’s effort to curtail the impact of the deadly disease.



"It is our anticipation that the Board will be effective in helping the country's effort towards reducing the impact of the disease," the minister said. Source: ghanaweb.com