Please Come To My Aid, I'm Homeless - Daasebre Gyamena's Wife Begs

Madam Amina Ibrahim, in an interview on Adom TV Monday said she could barely have money to feed herself and her nine-year-old son.



Narrating her ordeal, she disclosed that after her husband’s death, there hasn’t been harmony between the two families [maternal and paternal] of Daasebre Gyamenah.



She said the big brother of the late highlife musician broke into her Kokomlemle home to throw her belongings out.



Madam Ibrahim continued that she now resides at her close friend’s house in New Town, a suburb in Accra, with her son because she has no place of shelter.



“I am staying at my friend’s place at New Town in a single room. I used to live with Daasebre at Kokomlemle until his death but his big brother broke into the house and threw my things out”, she said.



According to her, there were things going on in the house that if she had not taken her son out, she would have lost him…”, she said.



Asked if the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) contributed to the family after Daasebre Gyamenah passed away, she indicated that MUSIGA did their best but were reluctant to help due to the abuse of curses from her late husband’s family members.



“I don’t blame MUSIGA; because of the family disagreements, people had to back out due to curses and all that. People were throwing so many curses in the air”, she added.



She pleaded with Ghanaians to come to her aid so she can find a place of abode for her family.



“I have my belongings out and I want help so I can get somewhere to put my head…”, she said.



Madam Ibrahim said she has reported the break-in to the police.





