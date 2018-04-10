Ebony Deserves VGMA ‘Artiste Of The Year’ – E.L

|
Late Ghanaian artiste, Ebony deserves to win the ‘Artiste of the Year‘ because of her output during the year under review, says Ghanaian rapper, E.L.
“In the year under review she caused us the most shock, the most awe and the most entertainment,” stated the rapper during an interview on TV3’s New Day.
Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are the other nominees in the category.
Many people in the industry are clamouring for the late ‘Sponsor’ artiste to be the female artiste to win the ultimate the awards scheme.
She earned six nominations at the upcoming edition of the wards event.
Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.
Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.
Her funeral service was held at the forecourt of the State House. She was later buried at the Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
The event attracted people from all walks of life.
The theme for the 19th edition of the event is “Our Music Beyond Borders” – it is designed to inspire Ghanaian artistes and music industry players to aspire toward making strong influences globally with their music and artistry.
Rapper Sarkodie snagged the highest number of nominations at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. He got nine nods including the ultimate – ‘Artiste of the Year.’
Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle followed closely with seven nominations.
Stonebwoy, Ebony, Kidi and Shatta Wale got six nominations each.
Full List of nominations below:
Gospel Song of the Year
Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle
Efatawo – Nacee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Highlife Song of the Year
Dream – Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Ladder – Lil Win
Over – R2bees
Hustle – Ebony
Hiplife Song of the Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
Boys Boys – Nacee Ft. Guru
Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Obi Agyi obi Girl – Captain Planet
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann
Hiphop Song of the Year
State of the Art – Teephlow
Light it up – Sarkodie
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi
Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker
Dear God – B4bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Until of Dawn – Efya
My Own – Samini
My Name – Stonebwoy
Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – Mzvee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Afro pop Song of the Year
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx
Sponsor – Ebony
My Baby – Magnon
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Patience Nyarko
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Gifty Osei
Nacee
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Wutah
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Becca
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Ebony
MzVee
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Songwriter of the Year
Kumi Guitar – Dream
Joe Mettle- bo noo ni
Bullet – Maame Hwe
Kofi Kinaata – Last Show
Samini – My own
Stonebwoy – My Name
Record of the Year
Kumi Guitar- Dream
Samini – My own
Sarkodie – Glory
Teephlow – State of the Art
Best Music Video of the Year
Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)
King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)
B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)
Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)
Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)
Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year
Yaa pono
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie
VVIP
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni
King Promise – Selfish
Kidi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My own
Best Female Vocalist of the year
Adina – Makoma
Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone
Efya – Love
Mzvee – Bright light
Becca – Summye (Pillow)
Best Group of the year
VVIP
R2BEES
WUTAH
Best Rapper of the year
Eno Barony – Fear no man
Teephlow – Phlowducation
Sarkodie – Light it up
Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper
Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper
Strongman – Transformer
Best collaboration of the year
Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni
MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix
Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey
Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer
Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over
Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl
Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash
Best African artiste of the year
Davido
Wizkid
Toofan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Best New Artiste of the year
King Promise
Kurl Songx
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4bonah
Song of the Year
1. Sponsor – Ebony
2. Odo – Kidi
3. Angela – Kuami Eugene
4. Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants
5. Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
6. One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
7. Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
8. Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
9. My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
10. Oh Yeah – King Promise
11. Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Album of the Year
1. Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
2. Daavi – MzVee
3. Bonified – Ebony
4. Highest – Sarkodie
Artistes of the Year
1. Joe Mettle
2. Ebony
3. Shatta Wale
4. Sarkodie
5. Stonebwoy
