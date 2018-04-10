Ebony Deserves VGMA ‘Artiste Of The Year’ – E.L

 
 

10-Apr-2018  
Late Ghanaian artiste, Ebony deserves to win the ‘Artiste of the Year‘ because of her output during the year under review, says Ghanaian rapper, E.L.

“In the year under review she caused us the most shock, the most awe and the most entertainment,” stated the rapper during an interview on TV3’s New Day.

Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are the other nominees in the category.

Many people in the industry are clamouring for the late ‘Sponsor’ artiste to be the female artiste to win the ultimate the awards scheme.

She earned six nominations at the upcoming edition of the wards event.

Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.

Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.
Her funeral service was held at the forecourt of the State House. She was later buried at the Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

The event attracted people from all walks of life.

The theme for the 19th edition of the event is “Our Music Beyond Borders” – it is designed to inspire Ghanaian artistes and music industry players to aspire toward making strong influences globally with their music and artistry.

Rapper Sarkodie snagged the highest number of nominations at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. He got nine nods including the ultimate – ‘Artiste of the Year.’

Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle followed closely with seven nominations.

Stonebwoy, Ebony, Kidi and Shatta Wale got six nominations each.

Full List of nominations below:

Gospel Song of the Year

Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle

Efatawo – Nacee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

Highlife Song of the Year

Dream – Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – Lil Win

Over – R2bees

Hustle – Ebony

Hiplife Song of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

Boys Boys – Nacee Ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi obi Girl – Captain Planet

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann

Hiphop Song of the Year

State of the Art – Teephlow

Light it up – Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi

Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker

Dear God – B4bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Until of Dawn – Efya

My Own – Samini

My Name – Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – Mzvee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

Afro pop Song of the Year

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

Sponsor – Ebony

My Baby – Magnon

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nacee

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Ebony

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Songwriter of the Year

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle- bo noo ni

Bullet – Maame Hwe

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My own

Stonebwoy – My Name


Record of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream

Samini – My own

Sarkodie – Glory

Teephlow – State of the Art

Best Music Video of the Year

Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)

King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)

B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)

Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)

Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)

Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year

Yaa pono

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

VVIP

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni

King Promise – Selfish

Kidi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My own

Best Female Vocalist of the year

Adina – Makoma

Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone

Efya – Love

Mzvee – Bright light

Becca – Summye (Pillow)

Best Group of the year

VVIP

R2BEES

WUTAH

Best Rapper of the year

Eno Barony – Fear no man

Teephlow – Phlowducation

Sarkodie – Light it up

Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper

Strongman – Transformer

Best collaboration of the year

Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni

MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix

Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey

Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over

Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl

Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash

Best African artiste of the year

Davido

Wizkid

Toofan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songx

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4bonah

Song of the Year

1. Sponsor – Ebony
2. Odo – Kidi
3. Angela – Kuami Eugene
4. Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants
5. Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie
6. One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
7. Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
8. Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
9. My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
10. Oh Yeah – King Promise
11. Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Album of the Year

1. Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
2. Daavi – MzVee
3. Bonified – Ebony
4. Highest – Sarkodie

Artistes of the Year

1. Joe Mettle
2. Ebony
3. Shatta Wale
4. Sarkodie
5. Stonebwoy
 
 
 
