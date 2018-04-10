Ebony Deserves VGMA ‘Artiste Of The Year’ – E.L

Related Stories Late Ghanaian artiste, Ebony deserves to win the ‘Artiste of the Year‘ because of her output during the year under review, says Ghanaian rapper, E.L.



“In the year under review she caused us the most shock, the most awe and the most entertainment,” stated the rapper during an interview on TV3’s New Day.



Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are the other nominees in the category.



Many people in the industry are clamouring for the late ‘Sponsor’ artiste to be the female artiste to win the ultimate the awards scheme.



She earned six nominations at the upcoming edition of the wards event.



Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.



Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Her funeral service was held at the forecourt of the State House. She was later buried at the Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, 2018.



The event attracted people from all walks of life.



The theme for the 19th edition of the event is “Our Music Beyond Borders” – it is designed to inspire Ghanaian artistes and music industry players to aspire toward making strong influences globally with their music and artistry.



Rapper Sarkodie snagged the highest number of nominations at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. He got nine nods including the ultimate – ‘Artiste of the Year.’



Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle followed closely with seven nominations.



Stonebwoy, Ebony, Kidi and Shatta Wale got six nominations each.



Full List of nominations below:



Gospel Song of the Year



Boot for Boot – Joyce Blessing



Obi Nyanime-Patience Nyarko



Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle



Efatawo – Nacee



Adom – Gifty Osei



Jehovah – Ceccy Twum



Highlife Song of the Year



Dream – Kumi Guitar



Bronya – Wutah



Odo – Kidi



Angela – Kuami Eugene



Ladder – Lil Win



Over – R2bees



Hustle – Ebony



Hiplife Song of the Year



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie



Boys Boys – Nacee Ft. Guru



Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown



Obi Agyi obi Girl – Captain Planet



Ayoo – Shatta Wale



One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann



Hiphop Song of the Year



State of the Art – Teephlow



Light it up – Sarkodie



Grind Day Remix – Kwesi



Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker



Dear God – B4bonah



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year



Until of Dawn – Efya



My Own – Samini



My Name – Stonebwoy



Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan



Rewind – Mzvee



Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale



Afro pop Song of the Year



Makoma – Adina



Oh Yeah – King Promise



Say You Love Me – Kidi



Sing My Name – Mzvee



Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx



Sponsor – Ebony



My Baby – Magnon



Come From Afar – Stonebwoy



Gospel Artiste of the Year



Patience Nyarko



Joyce Blessing



Joe Mettle



Celestine Donkor



Gifty Osei



Nacee



Highlife Artiste of the Year



Wutah



Kidi



Kuami Eugene



Becca



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year



Ebony



MzVee



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



Songwriter of the Year



Kumi Guitar – Dream



Joe Mettle- bo noo ni



Bullet – Maame Hwe



Kofi Kinaata – Last Show



Samini – My own



Stonebwoy – My Name





Record of the Year



Kumi Guitar- Dream



Samini – My own



Sarkodie – Glory



Teephlow – State of the Art



Best Music Video of the Year



Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)



King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)



B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)



Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)



Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films)



Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)



Hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year



Yaa pono



R2bees



Captain Planet



Kwesi Arthur



Sarkodie



VVIP



Best Male Vocalist of the Year



Joe Mettle – Bo noo ni



King Promise – Selfish



Kidi – Odo



Kuami Eugene – Angela



Mugeez – Over



Samini – My own



Best Female Vocalist of the year



Adina – Makoma



Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone



Efya – Love



Mzvee – Bright light



Becca – Summye (Pillow)



Best Group of the year



VVIP



R2BEES



WUTAH



Best Rapper of the year



Eno Barony – Fear no man



Teephlow – Phlowducation



Sarkodie – Light it up



Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper



Ko-jo Cue – Pen & Paper



Strongman – Transformer



Best collaboration of the year



Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni



MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix



Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey



Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer



Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over



Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl



Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash



Best African artiste of the year



Davido



Wizkid



Toofan



Cassper Nyovest



Nasty C



Tiwa Savage



Olamide



Best New Artiste of the year



King Promise



Kurl Songx



Kidi



Kuami Eugene



Magnom



Kwesi Arthur



B4bonah



Song of the Year



1. Sponsor – Ebony

2. Odo – Kidi

3. Angela – Kuami Eugene

4. Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants

5. Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie

6. One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann

7. Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean

8. Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.

9. My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B

10. Oh Yeah – King Promise

11. Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown



Album of the Year



1. Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy

2. Daavi – MzVee

3. Bonified – Ebony

4. Highest – Sarkodie



Artistes of the Year



1. Joe Mettle

2. Ebony

3. Shatta Wale

4. Sarkodie

5. Stonebwoy