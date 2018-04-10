Banky W Features Wife In New Song - VIDEO

Related Stories Banky W is back with a brilliant clip for the remix of “Whatchu Doing Tonight' and this time, he re-introduces his wife, Adesuwa Etomi 'Susu' who is featured on the song.



The video was written and directed by Banky Wellington and shot entirely in Lagos, Nigeria. it features brilliant cameos from Enyinna Nwigwe, Idia Aisen, Jemima Osunde, Alternate Sound Band and DNMT.



VIDEO BELOW-

<iframe width="490" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gFFMCkuGzhQ" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>