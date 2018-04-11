Actress, Patience Ozokwo Welcomes Her 16th Grandchild

Related Stories Actress Patience Ozokwo shared the good news on her IG page. Congrats to her!



''Come and join me sing halleluyah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you God for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ??? #MamaG

#G4General

#PatienceOzokwo' she wrote Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.