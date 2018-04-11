Vodafone Ghana Music Awards On Saturday

Related Stories The 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) this Saturday, April 14 at 8:00pm prompt.



The much-hyped awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry in Ghana and Nigeria.



It is being organised by Charterhouse to reward deserving Ghanaian artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution towards the growth of Ghana’s music industry.



With only two days to the event, the organisers say the event will bring together the best of Ghana artistes on one stage to celebrate Ghanaian music with fans. It will witness live musical performances from some of the nominees whose music songs have made impact on the music scene.



Some of the artistes tipped to win awards at this year event include Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony, Gifty Osei, Joe Mettle and a host of others.



Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, the late Ebony, rapper Sarkodie and Joe Mettle are all up for the coveted artiste of the year award.