No Marriage Worth Dying For - Actress

Omoni Oboli Related Stories Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has advised married women who are facing domestic violence in their homes to quit their marriages because such marriages are not worth dying for.



According to her, marriage is not the only great achievement in life, hence they should run and save their dear lives. That, she believes, is the best solution.



Omoni’s advice follows an unfortunate murder of Nigerian artiste Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee.



The singer and her four-year-old daughter were allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Peter Nielsen last week Thursday in their Banana Island apartment in Lagos.



Omoni, who has started a social media campaign to call for justice for the family of the dead, said she is heartbroken.



She took to Instagram to vent her spleen and advised other women never to allow that happen to them.



She wrote, “I’m so heartbroken! What a waste! Why the innocent baby girl as well? I’m sick to my stomach! I decided I had to make #WivesOn Strike THE REVOLUTION because I was sick and tired of hearing about domestic violence. I used the tool I had, my voice which is film to shed light on a very scary topic! I followed closely a case early last year and this is what I told the victim who thankfully, narrowly escaped with her life. ‘My dear, marriage is great I know, I’m in it but it’s not the only great thing in life.



Omoni added, “Life has plenty purpose outside of marriage. Once there’s any form of violence (and I’m speaking for both male and female) run for your life! Forget about what people will say! You can only hear them if you are alive. Believe me, no marriage is worth dying for and nobody is indispensable! Don’t listen to society! Flee!!! If you have kids, take your kids and run!!! Do not ‘stay for the kids’! Even if you survive, they will grow up to hate you for it! Don’t teach the next generation by your actions or inactions that domestic violence should be condoned or tolerated!



“Marriage nor be by force abeg! If you can’t stand the heat, leave the kitchen! If you can’t stand someone anymore or they offended you, leave them before you will say devil pushed you to kill them! See my brother, my sister, run!! We’ve gotten many messages from people who were touched by our movie and who now have the courage to speak up and seek help. Please don’t die in silence. Talk! Shout! Cry! I don’t know what happened in this case but if this man truly murdered this beautiful woman, his wife and his own child may God and the law take its full course! We are watching!



“Justice for Alizee, End Domestic Violence,” she wrote on Instagram.