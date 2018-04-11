"I Like Boobs”- Israel Laryea

Related Stories “…The boobs happen to be one of the most universally accepted and appreciated human part…” celebrated broadcast journalist Israel Laryea has observed.



“…Babies love boobs, even the women themselves love boobs...” he noted.



Responding to a question from Drive Time show host Lexus Bill on the story behind one of several nicknames, he narrated that the most popular one ‘Bobby Nipples’, was a misinterpretation by colleagues who thought he earned the name because of his love for female breasts; an assertion he did not refute.



“Who doesn’t like boobs, don’t you like boobs…. I like boobs”, Mr. Laryea conceded after several probing from Lexis Bill.



Speaking on the Personality Profile on Joy FM’s Drive Time, the Joy News Editor revealed that he acquired the name Bobby after a colleague felt that he would like the name Robert, hence the short form.



“When you get a name like that, I mean usually you don’t want to fight it. You know when you’re in school and then they give you a name and you resist it then it sticks so I thought if I didn’t resist it, it was just going to go away but it didn’t go away”



Affectionately referred to as Izzy by many of his colleagues, he described his close to two decades journey in the media as one which thrived on consistency.



"I think it has been consistency…being consistent with what I do," he told Lexis Bill, host of Personality Profile on Joy FM about the persistence with his pursuit of excellence in his field of endeavour.