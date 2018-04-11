Duncan-Williams Fmr. Wife Opens Up On Marriage And Divorce To Popular Pastor - VIDEO

Related Stories Francisca Duncan-Williams, former wife of the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has opened up on some aspects of her life and marriage.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News, the ex-wife of the popular man of God revealed that she was not a woman of God before she married the pastor.



According to her, she was who she was because of her marriage to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.



She said that the man of God put some fire in her and made her a woman of God. As a result, she indicated that she owed a great debt of gratitude to Archbishop Duncan-Williams.



After thanking God for the life of her ex-husband, Madam Francisca Duncan-Williams revealed that she had also influenced the man of God positively while they were together.



She added that she fought, prayed and built together with her ex-husband when he decided to start a church.



The woman of God recounted how they used to wear just slippers, held service in the mud and kept the faith until the church rose to become what it was today.



The marriage of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Francisca Duncan-Williams hit the rocks in late 2001.



