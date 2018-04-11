Angel Group of Companies Take Over Amakye Dede’s Abrantie Spot

Related Stories The popular Abrantie Spot established by legendary highlife singer Abrantie Amakye Dede has new owners.



The popular live band spot situated at Lapaz in Accra is now owned by Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s Angel Group of Companies. The musician we are reliably informed handed the property over to the company due to his installment as a chief at Agogo in the Asante Akim North Municipal area of the Ashanti Region.



According to our informant, Amakye Dede who now resides in Agogo due to his honorary chieftaincy title, ‘Okyeredom, decided to hand it over to the company because he will not have enough time to manage the affairs of the venue.



Angel Group of Companies we are told will be operating the asset for the next five years. New owners of Abrantie spot relaunched the venue on February 14 this year with performances from top Ghanaian artistes like Nero X and others.



As part of measures to provide a wider range of hospitality services to meet the needs of its customers, the management of Abrantie Spot has revamped its food joint, bar and rooftop pub.



Abrantie Spot, since its establishment, has attracted a large number of patrons with its assorted drinks and sophisticated atmosphere, not forgetting its friendly and committed staff who are always eager and happy to serve customers’ needs.



The Angel group of Companies has under its umbrella, Angel FM, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Real Estates, Angel Mineral Water, Adonko Bitters and its new asset, Abrantie Spot.