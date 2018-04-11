Efya, Charlotte Osei, Juliet Asante For Ghana Women Of The Year Honours 2018

Related Stories The Glitz Africa Foundation continues its annual mission to celebrate women who use their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women forward through the Ghana Women of the Year Honours.



The Ghana Women of the Year Honours is a night where women excelling and making a great impact in various fields of endeavour are acknowledged and their stories shared so as to inspire the next generation of ambitious and impact-conscious women.



The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.



￼The Honourees for the 3rd annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours are:



Charlotte Osei – Governance



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh – Corporate Personality



Afia Pokua – Excellence in Media



Kosi Yankey – Excellence in Public Enterprise



Juliet Asante – Excellence in Film



Dr. Nana Ama Barnes-Amoa – Excellence in Health



Dziffa Akua Ametam – Young Star



Efya – `Musical Arts



The Gala will take place at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, 21st of April, 2018 at 7pm. It is proudly sponsored by Dusk Capital Ltd., Veuve Cliquot, The Multimedia Group, Lux, Brussels Airlines and our Host, Labadi Beach Hotel.



The event promises to be inspirational and glamorous.



Ghana Women of the Year Honours – Women Inspiring Women!