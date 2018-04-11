FLASHBACK: When John Dumelo Promised M.anifest a V8 At 2017 VGMA's - VIDEO

file Related Stories Last year at the 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, actor John Dumelo became the talk of town when he promised rapper M.anifest a V8.



Prior to the announcement, the actor was at the center of the Toyota Land Cruiser V8 controversy that hit former president John Dramani Mahama's administration.



The actor had been called on stage to present the 'Best Rapper Award' with actress Zynell Zuh when he made the promise.



Ushered unto the stage with ‘Onaapo’, the popular campaign song for the then governing NDC, John Dumelo who appeared unperturbed about the controversies said he would reward the winner of the category with a brand new 2017 V8 vehicle.



“The winner is getting a brand-new V8,” the crowd cheered as he added, “2017 model”.



It turned out Kwame Ametepe Tsikata known on stage as M.anifest was the winner.



Ghanaweb cannot confirm if the actor bought the V8 as promised or it was a joke to put to rest the whole V8 controversy.



Background



Daily Guide Newspaper reported the National Security operatives caught Dumelo with a vehicle belonging to the state and retrieved it from a spraying shop at Abelempke in Accra.



Dumelo who campaigned vigorously for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 electioneering campaign was allegedly attempting to conceal the identity of the black V8 Toyota Land Cruiser with registration GE 8118 –16 when the operatives pounced on it at a garage at Abelemkpe.

