Social Media Slams Moesha As She Claims Women In Ghana Offer Sex For Money (VIDEO)
 
12-Apr-2018  
Moesha Boduong speaking in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, says Ghana's economy is so bad that women are compelled to have sexual affairs with men just to survive.

Well, this obviously didn't go down well with Ghanaians as they took to social media to condemn her for disgracing not only herself but all Ghanaian women.
 





 
 
