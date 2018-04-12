Shatta Wale Is A Blatant Liar - Samini

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Samini has described his arch-rival Shatta Wale as a ‘blatant liar’ who spews lies and defends them unreservedly.



Contrary to claims that Samini and his High-Grade Family were judges in the 2010 dancehall competition at Labadi beach where Stonebwoy emerged winner over Shatta Wale and received a motorbike, Samini, speaking on JoyPrime’s ‘E with Becks’ show indicated that that information was skewed to favour the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.



“The judges were not from High-Grade Family (HGF). I even heard a rumour that he said that I was part of the judges, No I wasn’t! So you see why I always say that certain people just lie blatantly and defend the lie” Samini said.



Narrating what exactly happened on that day, the ‘Linda’ hitmaker stated that he had a show at the Conference Centre at the time the results were announced at that particular event; he only left to congratulate ‘his boy’ after he was called and informed about the development.



“I had a show at the conference centre that night, so myself and Tony were at the conference centre and then we had somebody take Stonebwoy to the show because they were searching for dancehall kings from the ghettos” he explained.



“I was at the conference centre till he (Stonebwoy) won and then called us backstage saying he has won and I told him we will be there shortly. So I moved from backstage conference centre to Labadi beach in excitement that my boy had won the contest for the night” he said.



Samini maintains that the exceptional performance of Stonebwoy is the only reason the judges deemed him fit for that award.



“How could I have influenced the judges to give the verdict in favour of Stonebwoy over you who comes in 2003?” he quizzed…..How could I have influenced people to overlook you, and pick this talent?”



“I have nothing to do with how he won that day, indeed he did win that title and yes you put yourself in the position for that to happen. You could have even been a judge that day but you wanted the position so bad, that you had to go and contest and it didn’t happen for you. At the end of the day that did not determine your destiny. You pushed and pushed through that old controversial means and you came out and it worked.”



“When you try a fake controversy, when you tell a lie and the audience give you their ear, yours is to now give them the talent, what you are actually good at because now they are watching and listening. He enjoys controversy and attention. Everybody that knows me from 2001 to today knows that I am not that style” Samini noted.



The two Zylofon signees (Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy) have been breathing fire down at each other’s neck over ‘imaginary’ dancehall ‘King’ title.



The ‘Taking Over’ singer claimed he is the best among all the dancehall artistes in the country and challenged Stonebwoy for a freestyle battle.



“Let's host a show. One-on-one Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy… I am a freestyle artiste. You can't stand me one on one” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



But Stonebwoy had maintained that Shatta Wale can’t be a ‘dancehall king’ because he is lyrically better than him.



“Shatta Wale can never murder me; he’s never lyrically good like me and he knows that. Shatta Wale is musically not better than I am. Lyrically not better than I am. I murdered him in 2010 at Labadi and I won a motorbike. Let me be straight, he knows lyrically I am the baddest in Africa..”



The ‘Bawasaaba’ singer believes that Shatta Wale is a comedian, who only removes his trousers in public.