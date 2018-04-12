It’s Embarrassing I Forgot My Lyrics On Stage- Kofie Carter

Related Stories There are times when musicians suffer embarrassing lyrical botch during performances, and U.S-based Ghanaian musician Kofie Carter says he is one of such victims.



Narrating his experience in an interview with NEWS-ONE, Kofie Carter revealed that he totally forgot the lyrics for one of his songs just when he introduced the song on stage.



The reason, he claimed, was because he gave too much attention to the band he was to perform with.



“I was on stage and I was too caught up on making sure the band was performing the right chords and right arrangements that when it was time for me to sing, I forgot what I had to say,” he said.



He described the incident as the worst moment of his career, saying, “It was really embarrassing.”



Kofie Carter, born Hackman Kofi Owusu-Agyemang II, calls himself a versatile African musician because he does most of the popular genres of music instead of one.



Afrobeats/pop, hip-hop, R&B, pop, house, hiplife and dancehall are the most popular genres that can be found in his music.



During his experimental phase of his musical career, he created a-seven song project titled ‘7%’, which he made during 2014 to 2016 but only released it in 2017 when he officially began his career. Songs like ‘Ferrari’ and ‘Window’ came from that. Later, he released the single, ‘Darty’, which is off his next project ‘17%’. Recently, he decided to release ‘Watch Out’, which was a single in honour of the New Year and his birthday.



Kofie Carter is described as a young musician with great prospect and forgetting his lyrics is a career challenge he has to put up with.