Daddy Lumba Jnr Humbled By Lawsuit

Related Stories Embattled look-alike of veteran highlife musician Daddy Lumba, ‘Daddy Lumba Jnr’, has said he is humbled by his role model’s decision to sue him for impersonation.



Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court alleging that the young musician, born Kwame Anokye, professes to be his son and even impersonates him to get gifts from people.



However, ‘Daddy Lumba Jnr’, who now prefers the name Anokye Supremo, told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that Daddy Lumba once commended him for his efforts in following his steps.



According to him, his role model said to him, “Very soon I’ll introduce you to the world.”



The lawsuit, for him, therefore, may be his role model’s way of, indeed, introducing him to the world, which humbles him immensely.



“Who am I to be taken to court by Daddy Lumba? Who am I? I thank God for it,” he stated.



Anokye Supremo was a contestant in the Just Like You reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities. Kwame Anokye on that show imitated Daddy Lumba.



After the show, the musician, who bears some resemblance to Daddy Lumba, launched his musical career. He has songs like ‘Krom Aye De’, ‘Efri Nea Efiri’, amongst others.



