Who Doesn’t Like Boobs – Israel Laryea Questions

Related Stories Broadcast journalist Israel Laryea says he is one of the million men around the world who have a certain special craze for boobs.



“The boobs happen to be one of the most universally accepted and appreciated human part. Babies love boobs, even the women themselves love boobs…Who doesn’t like boobs, don’t you like boobs…. I like boobs,” he revealed on Joy FM.



Responding to a question from Drive Time Show host Lexis Bill on the story behind one of several his nicknames, he narrated that the most popular one -Bobby Nipples- was a misinterpretation by colleagues who thought he earned the name because of his love for female breasts; an assertion he did not refute.



Speaking on The Personality Profile on Joy FM’s Drive Time, the Joy News editor revealed that he acquired the name ‘Bobby’ after a colleague felt that he would like the name Robert, hence the short form.



“When you get a name like that, I mean usually you don’t want to fight it. You know when you’re in school and then they give you a name and you resist it then it sticks so I thought if I didn’t resist it, it was just going to go away but it didn’t go away,” he added.